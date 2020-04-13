Debbie Biddle has won her second term on the Verona Area Board of Education after being challenged by newcomer Bob Ross.
Biddle was appointed in early 2019 after former board member Russell King resigned and a few months later won the election to succeed him. Biddle was winning 4,903-2,591 as of 11 p.m. April 13, while some City of Madison precincts were still being tabulated.
The school board was the only contested race in the Verona area this spring. Incumbent Kristina Navarro-Haffner won her second term on the school board after first running in 2017.
All five City of Verona seats had only incumbents running for them – Alds. Chad Kemp, Katie Kohl, Kate Cronin and Evan Touchett, in Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4, respectively, and mayor Luke Diaz.
In the Town of Verona, two candidates for two supervisor seats were also elected without any challengers. Incumbent Doug Maxwell was re-elected to the Supervisor 3 seat, and newcomer Phyllis Wiederhoeft was elected to the Supervisor 4 seat. She succeeds longtime incumbent Manfred Enburg, who decided last fall he wasn’t running for re-election.
Mike Bare, a former City of Verona alder and current member of the city’s Plan Commission, was elected to District 32 supervisor on the Dane County Board of Supervisors, which consists of the city and town. Bare was the only person to run for the seat, which is being vacated by incumbent Jason Knoll after one term on the board.
In the statewide Supreme Court justice race, Veronans overwhelmingly supported Dane County District Court judge Jill Karofsky over incumbent Daniel Kelly, a Scott Walker appointee. Karofsky was endorsed by several unions and prominent Democrat politicians for the position, which is nominally nonpartisan.
She appeared to have won the 10-year seat as results were announced Monday night, with 54 percent of the vote, according to reporting from several statewide and national news outlets. In the City of Verona, she received 3,899 votes to Kelly’s 1,084, and in the town, she got 579 votes to Kelly’s 250.
In the statewide presidential primary, which former Vice President Joe Biden won by a 2-1 margin, he received the most votes than any other primary candidate from Veronans. Biden received 2,564 votes from city residents and 406 from town voters.
The next closest candidate, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, received the second most number of votes. In the city, Sanders got 1,419 votes, and 181 from voters in the town.
Sanders had been the only other candidate still actively in the race at the time of the April 7 election, and he suspended his campaign the next day. While all ballots had to be either returned in person or postmarked by April 7, they had until April 13 to arrive in the mail because of postal delays related to the election, which has had record numbers of absentee ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.