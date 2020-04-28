Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 46F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 46F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.