The City Council is expected to take policy action against racism in Verona.
The Common Council postponed adopting a resolution titled “Honoring the Life of George Floyd with our Actions” for the second time because alders said it needed more quantifiable actions such as anti-racist training and allocation of City funds. The first time, alders postponed taking any action because they didn’t want to require Ald. Charlie Ryan (Dist. 2) to have to write it toward the end of the meeting at 10:30 p.m.
The resolution will be brought back to the next Common Council meeting July 13, for public comment and revisions.
It called the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer an act of intolerable violence, and committed the council to better understand where racism exists and to adopt policies to abolish it.
But alders wanted more.
Alderperson Heather Reekie (D-4) suggested anti-racist training for all city staff members. The resolution also included an item that the Personnel Committee would review all hiring practices.
Reekie said the city has employees of color, but they aren’t in positions of power.
“I think that simply looking at the hiring practices which are aligned with anti-discrimination laws is sort of putting the cart before the horse because look at who cleans the building and who are the department heads,” she said.
Alder Christine Posey (D-1) said with the upcoming budget it is important to allocate funds from the City to try to end racism.
“It is not just about putting the words behind it, it is about putting the dollars behind it,” Posey said.