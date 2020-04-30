The annual Town of Verona board meeting has been postponed to July.
Usually held on the third Tuesday in April each year, concerns over COVID-19 and the state’s “Safer at Home” order resulted in postponement until Tuesday, July 14.
The town had three options for how to hold the meeting, administrator/planner Sarah Gaskell wrote in an email to the Press. The other two options were to hold it over videoconferencing software like Zoom on April 21 or having electors still come to the Town Hall and meet to adjourn.
Postponing it was the best option, Gaskell wrote.
“Town meetings are unique to town government as they give residents a chance to participate in the actual governance of the town – it’s a meeting of the electors where they can exercise their powers directly,” she wrote. “Holding this meeting in person allows for a greater participation rate and fosters a sense of community.”
Gaskell wrote that any health precautions taken for the July 14 meeting will be based on guidelines from Public Health Madison and Dane County.