Applications for the open District 2 alder position have a new set of deadlines.
The search is being postponed as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, city clerk Ellen Clark told the Press on March 25.
Interested applicants for the seat must apply by April 22. The application is online at ci.verona.wi.us/ and requires a resume and answers to nine questions about the applicant’s qualifications, interest and potential conflicts of interest.
Applicants will be asked to give presentations before the Common Council on April 27. Clark said the applicants will be given three minutes to speak and may be asked questions by the council on their applications. She said the presentations will be an opportunity to expound on their answers to the questions in their applications.
Alders plan to hold a vote on the candidates May 11.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak led to the mass closures of government offices, schools, business and the prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people, the council had aimed to install a new person in the position before the city’s planned April 14 organizational meeting, when the mayor normally hands out committee assignments and the council chooses its commission representatives and president.
Alders have not held a meeting since the World Health Organization declared the disease a pandemic March 11, and the next meeting remains unscheduled.
Sarah Gaskell resigned from the seat March 2 after accepting a position as administrator/planner for the Town of Verona. Staying on as alder would have presented frequent conflicts of interest, she said in her resignation letter.
Gaskell joined the council in April 2017 after defeating Scott Stewart. The council had chosen Stewart over Gaskell and seven other applicants in 2016.
The most recent resignation on the council resulted in the selection of Christine Posey over Robert Feller in District 1 in August 2018. Two months earlier, the council used a ranked choice method for selecting Charlotte Jerney from among six candidates in District 3.