The Town of Verona has narrowed its options for the administrator/planner position to four people and will begin contacting candidates this week.
The town is looking for a new administrator/planner after Amanda Arnold announced in December she will be taking a job as a senior land use planner for JSD Professional Services, a civil engineering, land use and planning company that has a regional office on Horizon Drive in Verona. Arnold will be leaving at the end of January, a few months short of eight years with the town after being hired in May 2012.
While Town Chair Mark Geller did not provide identities of the final four candidates by press time Tuesday, he told the Press that the Town Board had narrowed down the number of candidates to four from the initial 24.
Geller said he and Arnold each narrowed down the original pool of candidates to seven, and the Town Board then narrowed them to four last Saturday.
The town’s ideal candidate is someone who has good communication skills, experience in administration management and land management expertise, Geller said.
“We’re looking for a well-rounded individual,” he said. “There are big shoes to fill.”