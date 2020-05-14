The 2020 Census is still taking place despite the closures brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, and city residents are taking part in high numbers.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, almost 80% of Verona residents had responded to the 2020 Census as of Sunday, May 10, but efforts to collect the remaining forms will be delayed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s compared to a response rate of 70.9 % in Fitchburg, 69.2% in Madison, 76.7% in Middleton and 81.1% in Oregon.
Dane County had an overall response rate of 72.3%, as compared to the statewide rate of 66.1%.
The federal government announced in April that some of its operations would be delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including Census workers knocking on doors to collect Census forms from those who have not responded yet.
The original schedule had Census workers interviewing households in person from May 13 through July 31, according to the U.S. Census Bureau website. Those activities will now be taking place from Aug. 11 through Oct. 31.
City administrator Adam Sayre said the city’s Complete Count Committee, formed to promote Census participation, had not met since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis and he was unsure whether it would convene again.
The city has continued to promote the Census, however, in ways that conform to social distancing guidelines.
The senior center is calling its members to remind them to fill out their forms, and the library is distributing printable coloring sheets on its website for kids that promote the Census to their families.
Though some Census field operations have had their schedules adjusted, anyone who has not responded yet can visit my2020census.gov, call (844) 330-2020 or complete and return forms sent through the mail.