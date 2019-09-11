Market Day-Verona is back for its fifth annual outdoor event.
Organizer Caroline Olson’s father, Minh Pham, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015 and passed away in 2016. Since her first event in 2015 the event to raise money for Alzheimer’s research has grown, Olson said.
This year’s edition is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Harriet Park, 151 Mary Lou St. Proceeds go directly to Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute.
The first year, the event had 17 vendors and raised $2,200. This year, Market Day-Verona supports 45 vendors and hopes to beat the 2018 donation of $5,000, Olson said.
This year shoppers can expect jewelry, candles, antiques, house decor, Mexican food, a raffle and live music from local band Last Minute Notice and Chad Spurley of Mount Horeb.
The event is run completely by volunteers and Olson works year round to make the event possible in honor of her father, she said.
Olson is grateful that the Dane County community supports this cause through donations and participation. She went through the Alzheimer’s journey with her father and hopes there will be a cure someday, she said.
“It is in honor of my dad, but it is really not just for me,” said Olson. “Somehow we all have been (impacted) by Alzheimer’s – we are all touched by this.”