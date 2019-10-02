Pat Kroth, a Town of Verona artist, has pieced together yet another exhibit.
Kroth uses a variety of materials to create what’s known as fiber art. Her solo exhibition at the National Quilt Museum is titled “Not Just Fabric and Thread.”
The exhibit runs Sept. 20 through Nov. 5 at the museum in Paducah, Kentucky.
There are eight pieces in the exhibit, museum administrative assistant Heather Adair said. The pieces are art-quilts and include materials like candy wrappers, vegetable bags and paper clips.
In the past, Kroth has exhibited both internationally and right here at home. She had an exhibit at the Anderson Art Center in Kenosha titled “The Nest,” which had works made of debris from the tornado that hit Verona in June 2014.
For more information, visit krothfiberart.com