I am a sixth grader at Savanna Oaks Middle School and I would like to recognize the Verona Public Library for being so immensely helpful during my nonfiction unit in Language Arts. They should be recognized as the best library in the South Central Library System!
There are a few reasons I feel this way, the greatest of which is that they let my teacher put 900 books on hold, and then check out those 900 books, for her two classes’ book clubs. They also made around 60 brand new library cards for our classes to get resources. They also sent two people to our school to explain how to use Libby, a library app, and help us enter our card pins.
They were amazingly helpful during the past few weeks and deserve to be honored. Thank you Verona Public Library!
Tristram Zeiss
SOMS student