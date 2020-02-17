I love asking my son to help me with my phone or computer. This is his world, and I’m okay with that. There is so much utility and fun to be had in the digital realm.
But, like all new medicine, there are some unintended side-effects. Our screen-world tends to erase our neighborhood.
Our commitment to the digital world seems to require a disconnect from our physical/geographic community. We don’t know our neighbors; we don’t know our town. This leads to silo-thinking, silo living, taller walls, and deeper suspicion of all things “other.” And it tends to take us away from our true local community.
Without this connection to our community, and with our car-culture and our “gotta save a buck” mentality, we leave our community to get our groceries and other items at the big-stores, sending our money overseas. I think it’s important to live in the space where you are.
Purchasing your groceries in town, your medications from the pharmacy down the street, your clothes, hardware, gardening supplies, coffee, from the nearest source; this is living in the space where you are.
Paying for your local newspaper, attending local music and theater, weekly farmer’s market, seasonal community events such as Fall fest, Hometown days, etc … These are all ways we live in the place where we are. Getting to know your neighbors and your towns-people may sound old-fashioned, but it’s something enriching that’s dying off in this digital age.
When I shop at Millers, and pay a little more than at Woodman’s, not only do I save time and aggravation, I feel good about supporting my community. Millers does so much for our community. I’m going to support that.
Our local shops, businesses, restaurants, and markets, enrich our community in so many ways. I want to support that. Paying a little extra by shopping locally is a kind of tax that I have control over and am happy to pay.
Steve Heuer
Town of Verona