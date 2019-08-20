Back to school season is here. Students are getting their supplies ready for the new year and teachers are getting classrooms set up. With the school year starting and ending early to accommodate the new high school and school swap for 2020-2021, we are looking ahead to a long summer. The only problem is: the high school days are running longer too.
In order to fit a whole school year in less time, the high school administration decided to have the school day go from 8:30 to 3:42, running five minutes longer than last year. While five minutes does not seem like a lot in the grand scheme of things, it makes a world of difference to countless students. Many high schoolers have jobs, and plenty of those jobs start at four o’clock. If a teenager is under sixteen, they can not work past seven on a school night. Since school runs longer, students may have a hard time getting to their jobs on time, making short shifts even shorter. Plus, students have other responsibilities, such as driving siblings home, before work making it a tight fit to get to their jobs safely and on time.
Spending five more minutes at school every single day probably won’t matter a great deal to students, but it is where those five minutes are added to the school day that are bothersome. I feel the extra minutes should be added before school. Starting school at eight or eight fifteen and having school end earlier, there is more time after school to meet every commitment a typical high school student has. High school students have plenty of obligations, and the high school is making life harder.
The final nail in the coffin is how secretive the school has been about the end time for the high school day. Most students, parents, and even teachers don’t even know about the time change a week before school starts. Even though the administration has to work around bus schedules for the whole district, I hope they reconsider every option because the current one isn’t realistic for many students.
The high school has a motto, “Every student must succeed.” At the moment, it seems that the school wants students to succeed on test scores that look good for the school, but couldn’t care less if we succeed once we leave the building.
Rachel Breunig
City of Verona