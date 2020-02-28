I am a student at Savanna Oaks Middle School, and I would like to recognize the Verona Public Library for all their hard work in helping us with our learning.
They provided us with over 900 books for our learning. 900 books! Imagine how long that must have taken them.
They also went through the work over getting most of our 200 students our own library cards. That means they had to enter the information of every kid who was getting a library card. They were also willing to come into our school and give us step by step instructions on how to sign up to their digital library.
Their digital library is amazing, and I suggest you should check it out because it gives you access to thousands of different books. It is called Libby if you are interested. Anyway, I would really like to thank the Verona Public Library for taking time out of their lives to help us with our learning.
The Verona Public Library put us students in a good position to succeed and they really deserve to be recognized. Thank you!
Aaron Yarbro
SOMS student