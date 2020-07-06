Our nation is hurting. COVID-19 has infected millions and has killed tens of thousands. The climate crisis is starting to manifest more quickly than most climate scientists predicted.
People are sick and can't afford our business-first, corporate-controlled health care. I won't call it a system, because that would make it seem we have a functioning health care system.
To top it off, we have a president that is making white supremacy his campaign focus. Make no mistake about it, Donald Trump is a white supremacist. His speeches and his actions have without any doubt shown us all where he stands.
The Republican Party , the cowards that they are, won't do anything to stop his rhetoric.
It's come to this after many years of racism being buried beneath nice talk or symbolic nothings. White supremacy is there for all to see. There is no longer any gray area for one to hide behind.
People in Verona and throughout this nation must decide this simple question: Are you for white supremacy, or are you against it? There is no middle area.
Trump and his circle have declared this for all to see and hear. Some people continue to debate with whether or not white supremacy is an issue. It's not an issue. It's a fact.
The question each and every person needs to ask themselves is this: Do I support white supremacy? Because if you are not actively fighting it, not denouncing it, then you are supporting it. Being nice doesn't cut it.
Nice doesn't change 400 years of white supremacy in the USA. That's 400 years of native genocide, slavery, Jim Crow and a prison population that is disproportionately black.
We are at a watershed moment in history. If we continue on our path , we will continue to rot as a nation. White supremacy will destroy us all unless we fight against it. Our children , as well as the rest of the world are watching. Which side will you choose?
Tim Melin
City of Verona