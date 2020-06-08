Reading about the lawsuit claiming that Governor Evers’ stay-at-home orders are unconstitutional, depriving Verona seniors of their chance to graduate at the usual time, I thought about my great niece, who lives in another state, and who will be missing her long-awaited graduation ceremony, as well as her prom and senior awards banquet, and who, of course, is bitterly disappointed. At the same time, she understands the reason behind the cancellation, in the same way so many of my generation understood when their plans were disrupted, some of them, tragically, by the Vietnam War.
And we’ve all seen that states that reopen too quickly pay a high price in increased infections and deaths. Newsweek, for example, reported that after reopening its economy, Florida set a record of over 4000 new coronavirus cases in just 3 days. And as my niece’s mother pointed out, what could be more important for someone on the verge of adulthood, than learning that sometimes, one needs to make an individual sacrifice for the good of the community. As badly as I feel for those who’ve lost homes and businesses to the pandemic, homes and businesses can be recovered whereas a life, once lost, is gone forever.
Denise Beckfield
City of Verona