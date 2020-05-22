Regarding the proposed redevelopment of the 12 acres surrounding the former Sugar Creek Elementary school, I encourage the Community Development Authority, the Common Council, residents, etc., to consider the following, significant, unique benefits of the Northpointe/Avante proposal:
- a very large park which will be a gathering place and have new amenities for people to come to/ stay in the downtown area;
- the inclusion of affordable, senior housing; and
- a $1,000,000 upfront payment TO the City of Verona for the land.
Huck Hausmann
City of Verona