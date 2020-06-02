I write to you today to show my support and high recommendation for the McKenzie Apartment Companies plan for the redevelopment of Sugar Creek/New Century Charter School land.
Overall, the McKenzie Apartment Company has proposed, by far, the best plan to benefit the City of Verona and all of its residents. It’s clear to see by their plan that they have listened to community input and took the time to make sure those requests were fulfilled.
Most notably this was the only plan that included a community pool! Also, a very important aspect to note, they would use the current New Century School as a skilled trades facility/community center thereby giving back to the community itself.
The McKenzie Apartment Company is already operating several successful properties with unrivaled amenity packages, including the Siena Ridge Apartments located in Verona. I think it’s safe to say, we know we can expect a well managed and attractive site upon completion.
As a fellow Verona resident and business owner of 23 years I urge you to make the choice that is clearly in the best interest of Verona, and choose the McKenzie Apartment Companies plan for redevelopment.
Jane and Kevin Neller
Neller Masonry, Inc.