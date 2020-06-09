My name is Zain Cassis, and I am an alum of Exploration Academy here in Verona.
I consulted as a student representative on the schools governance council, and my family has always had a vested interest in EA and its students. My brother is going to be a senior there in the fall. I loved EA, and was saddened when it became a compromise for students, instead of an alternative choice to learning.
On June 4th, I read an article in the paper, and recognized the name Paul Driftmier. I attended EA with his daughter, and live a few doors down from them as well. Paul was in the paper because he is joining a lawsuit against the local Safer at Home orders.
I am not going to argue with Paul, as it would serve only as another example of the mess that is political discourse these days. Instead, I am here to express my astonishment, and feeling of offense at his usage of the title “President of the Exploration Academy Governance Council.”
That title doesn’t exist anymore, as EA no longer has a governance council, for it is no longer a charter school, but rather a program under VAHS, thanks to Paul. That he would use his former title to aid in providing legitimacy to his possibly dangerous political views is embarrassing and disgraceful.
Were I still a student at EA, I would tell people that Paul doesn’t represent us, and implore them not to think poorly of the school. It has enough trouble already without being associated with that lawsuit.
Paul is free to express his opinions as he pleases, and his concern for student sentiment, but he shouldn’t drag a school he gutted into his argument, and he shouldn’t use a title he doesn’t have anymore.
Zain Cassis
Town of Verona