I am writing to protest the new Dane County Order requiring all people 5 years of age and older to wear face coverings while out in public buildings.
My child care center, and many others I know of, at the request of the state, remained open all during this time of the pandemic in order to help provide care to families who are still working in the essential industries. I believe there should be an exception to this order for child care centers and in-home providers because:
1. There have been almost no cases of Covid in child care - either in the children or in the providers.
2. Best practices as we care for young children mean open facial expressions, unfettered verbal communication and close loving contact.
3. It elicits fear, putting an undue burden on a field already struggling to keep the doors open.
4. Because of the extra cleaning/ sanitizing/ hand washing standards we implemented, and the limited access allowed in the building, we have had almost no sickness of any kind. That means almost no fevers, runny noses, colds, coughs or stomach problems. And not a single covid case this entire time.
As I look at this new order and its impact on a profession I have loved for over 30 years, it makes me consider what nothing else has ever made me even think of - that I might close the doors for a while in protest! It's time for those of us who have worked HARD for our communities during this pandemic to have a voice!
I PROTEST!
Tanya Cook
Former owner of Tanya's Big House 4 Kids