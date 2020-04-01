I am writing to encourage everyone to vote for Deborah Biddle for the at-large seat on the Verona Area school board on April 7.
She joined the board last year to fill a vacated seat, and immediately made a positive impact on the board. She brings a unique perspective that we need to help guide decision making.
She is insightful, calm, and one of the most intelligent people I know. She and her husband, Lloyd, raised two successful young men through the Verona School District.
Deb is a champion of equity and diversity and works to create inclusive spaces in our schools where students can be heard, understood, engaged, and thrive. I first got to know her when her son, Jared, joined New Century School, where our three kids attended, and Deb served on the Diversity Committee with me.
She believes that involvement in her community is more than service, it is also a responsibility that affords us all a sense of belonging. I like that Deb wants parents to be invited, welcomed, and encouraged to partner with VASD to ensure our children are educated and succeeding.
We need Deb's voice on our school board, a voice for all parents and students, including those of diverse backgrounds. Be sure to vote on April 7, and please consider voting for Deborah Biddle for school board.
Marti Fechner
City of Verona