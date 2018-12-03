We recently had a record number of voters for a midterm election.
We saw a change in the roles of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, as well as other political seats and a variety of referendum questions. I am writing to you about the marijuana referendum question you voted on Nov. 6.
The City of Verona was asked about recreational marijuana legalization for adults 21 and older, to be taxed and regulated similar to alcohol. You passed this referendum with overwhelming support at 71 percent in Verona, and further support was shown in Dane County at 76 percent.
This referendum was more popular than the candidates themselves at the polls.
Prior to voting for our state government this November, we voted in new alders or re-elected some others back into your city government. We put these people into positions to speak for us on the topics that matter to us; now they need to hold up their end of the bargain and represent your voice.
They are there to speak for us, not to govern us with their ideas, thoughts, and beliefs, which they have done by not listening to the majority, by not only not changing city ordinances or law enforcement practices, but also by failing to urge the state Legislature to make a change.
We as constituents have been asked three times in municipalities of Dane County, once in 2010 for medical purposes, in 2014 for recreational purposes, and again most recently in 2018, again for recreational, whether we’d like to see a change about marijuana policies; our state and local governments have continued to govern us without any changes, thinking they know what's best.
Now is the time to not only just hope our vote makes a difference, but also clearly and loudly voice your thoughts via email, social media, phone calls or letters to your local, county, state, and federal legislators to make a change in favor of the majority.
I recently sent a letter to all of the city alders and the mayor asking them to update and reduce or remove penalties for marijuana for adults 21 and over. We no longer need to be ticketed, arrested or jailed for something we’ve loudly voiced our opinions on.
The time is now to take action.
Casey Grady
City of Verona