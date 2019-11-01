If I could write a letter to future generations, it would go like this:
Dear future generations, I hope you are surviving. I would like to apologize on behalf of my generation and those before me. We left you a pretty bad planet on which to inhabit.
It wasn't always like this. It used to be perfect. Clean water to drink, clean air to breathe and no radioactive waste. There were a lot more species of plants and animals, and the climate used to be a lot cooler as well.
But we were not satisfied. We were greedy. We waged wars because of this greed. We not only killed other humans, but we polluted our planet as well.
We learned to hate other people that didn't look the same as we did or spoke a different language. We dumped toxic substances on our land and into our air and water, because it was easy to do and it made us more comfortable. We worshipped money instead of taking care of our natural world.
We and those before us really messed things up. Please forgive us.
If there is any planet left, I offer this advice: Be kind to each other. Share what you have. Don't hate and don't wage war. Do better than we did.
Tim Melin
City of Verona