After enjoying a beautiful July afternoon with my grandchildren at the Verona Beach, I want to applaud the City of Verona for the improvements there.
The beach area now has seating with sun umbrellas, and retention walls which are large enough to sun bathe on. Metal railings enclose the area with both steps and a slanted sidewalk leading to the beach. Next to the newly built changing/snacks building is a beautiful splash pad.
With such a low entrance fee, I encourage everyone to visit our beach!
Sue Barker
City of Verona