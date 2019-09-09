As a resident of Verona, I just want to give a huge shout out to the City for maintaining the gorgeous displays of flowers this summer along Main Street planted by Glacier Landscaping.
Every time I walk or drive down Main Street, I enjoy them so much! The hanging baskets are also very pretty along Verona Avenue. They all make our downtown look beautiful.
I also want to let the city know, especially Dave Walker, how much our grandson enjoyed the new splash pad at Fireman’s Park. That whole area is beautiful!! Our city workers do a great job for the community of Verona!!
Pat Wehrley
City of Verona