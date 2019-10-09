Grace Nelson of Verona recently attended the highly competitive Junior Women in Engineering (JWIE) program at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Michigan.
Nelson spent the week looking at several engineering disciplines including mechanical, electrical, chemical, civil and environmental engineering. All young women were mentored by female role models working in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).
Students from Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio and California were accepted into the program and received a $1,000 scholarship to cover tuition, room and board and supplies.
In addition, the young women experienced college life by staying in residence halls, eating in university cafeterias and exploring campus life among others with similar interests.
Following intensive classroom and lab experiences in the day, the girls enjoyed team competitions, a variety show and many outdoor activities in Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula.