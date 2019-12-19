From Dec. 12-14, three consecutive nights of the "Celebrate the Season" winter concert were held at Verona Area High School’s Performing Arts Center.
The annual concert featured performances by over 300 student musicians from the various VAHS bands, choirs, orchestras, and instrumental and vocal jazz groups. There were both large and small ensembles, including a handful of solos and duets.
The main stage had a festive light projection of white pine trees for a background, with the surrounding color changing to fit the mood of different songs — from green during a rendition of “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” to blue during a medley of songs from Disney’s “Frozen.”
The balconies flanking the stage, decked in blue lights and hung with foil stars, hosted smaller group performances such as a gentle guitar solo of “First Snow.” The exits to either side of the stage were decorated to look like brick fireplaces, with red string lights for the flames, and also provided performance spaces for groups like the tuba quartet performing “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.”
At one point, the flute ensemble performed “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” in the back of the theater, nestled amongst the audience.
A piano on the floor in front of the stage provided accompaniment for the vocal solo “Grown Up Christmas List” and a duet of “Last Christmas (I Gave You My Heart),” up-close to the audience.
Proceeds from the ticket sales will be used to support scholarships and financial assistance for VAHS music students.