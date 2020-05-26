In the early morning hours of Memorial Day, two dozen cars streamed through the Badger Prairie Needs Network parking lot, each collecting a bundle of American flags.
The "Flags 4 Food" program at BPNN is a patriotic way to help raise money for the nonprofit.
Volunteers helped to erect around 350 flags in the yards of sponsors across Verona, Fitchburg and Paoli.
Sponsors who donate to the program "subscribe" to having a flag placed in their yards for the three major holidays: Memorial, Independence and Labor Day.