The ChopChop Cooking Club returns to the Badger Prairie Needs Network starting Sept. 22.
Children 6 and older and their families can participate in guided cooking classes over four weeks at BPNN. The class uses the ChopChop Family educational platform to inspire cooking and eating whole, nutritious food together while having fun.
BPNN asks for a $5 donation per class per person, $20 for all four classes. Participants are encouraged to register for each child and parent participating at bpnn.org/cooking-clubs.
The classes run 2-4 p.m. on Sunday afternoons, Sept. 22, Oct. 6 and 20 and Nov. 3. On Sept. 22, families can make breakfast tabbouleh, Oct. 6 vegetarian easy-crust pizza, Oct. 20 white-bean chili and Nov. 3 peanut butter granola bars.
All the meals are vegetarian but might include gluten, dairy or nuts.
All equipment and ingredients are provided but families are encouraged to bring closed toe shoes, an apron, reusable containers for leftovers and a hair tie to tie back long hair.