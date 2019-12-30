Epic will present plans for four separate buildings – Phase II of Campus 5, a workshop building and a substation – to the Plan Commission on Monday, Jan. 6.
The company will present a site plan for the two Campus 5 buildings approvedl by the commission, and is seeking a conditional use permit to allow multiple buildings on a single parcel of land. The permit is the subject of a public hearing and requires Common Council approval but is generally a formality.
The site plan and permit are for the construction of the “Mystery” and “Castaway” office buildings based on literary themes. One of the buildings will be atop the existing underground garage, next to the Jules Verne building still being constructed.
The workshop building is an initial review, meaning plans will be formally submitted for a future approval.
Located south of the company’s annex building, it would be used for paint and woodwork.
Alders have been largely supportive of Epic’s presence in Verona and were quick to heap praises on the company when the Campus 5 expansion was first presented at the Common Council meeting in November
IN BRIEF
Drive-up ATM at West End
The Plan Commission will hold a public hearing to allow Summit Credit Union to put an ATM at the Market No. 5 development on the west side of the city.
According to the application, the credit union has been looking for a larger location in Verona since 2018, when it failed to finalize construction at a location at 407 West Verona Ave.
The commission would offer a recommendation to the Common Council, which could approve it as soon as Monday, Jan. 13.