Los maestros y el personal de la Escuela Primaria Sugar Creek recorrieron Verona y Fitchburg el viernes 29 de mayo para desearles a los estudiantes un feliz último día de clases. El desfile de carros comenzó en el vecindario de West Verona Road y recorrió por los otros vecindarios antes de regresar a Verona.
El personal de Sugar Creek celebra el último día de clases con un desfile
Kimberly Wethal
