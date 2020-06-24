Los maestros y el personal de la Escuela Primaria Sugar Creek recorrieron Verona y Fitchburg el viernes 29 de mayo para desearles a los estudiantes un feliz último día de clases. El desfile de carros comenzó en el vecindario de West Verona Road y recorrió por los otros vecindarios antes de regresar a Verona.

