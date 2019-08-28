El año escolar 2019-20 comenzó temprano, una semana y media, en el Distrito Escolar del Área de Verona. Los estudiantes regresaron a las aulas el viernes 23 de agosto. El comienzo temprano permitirá que el distrito termine el año en mayo y dará suficiente tiempo para las renovaciones el próximo verano, a medida que cambien las escuelas y se abra la nueva preparatoria en el otoño de 2020.