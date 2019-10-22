Los estudiantes, el personal y las familias del Distrito Escolar del Área de Verona brillaron con el orgullo de ser Wildcat la semana pasada antes del baile de Homecoming el viernes 4 de octubre. La semana incluyó días de disfraces diarios, un desfile por North Main Street y West Verona Avenue y el juego del equipo de fútbol americano varsity (el equipo oficial de la escuela) el viernes por la noche, que los Wildcats ganaron 54-13.

