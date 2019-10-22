Los estudiantes, el personal y las familias del Distrito Escolar del Área de Verona brillaron con el orgullo de ser Wildcat la semana pasada antes del baile de Homecoming el viernes 4 de octubre. La semana incluyó días de disfraces diarios, un desfile por North Main Street y West Verona Avenue y el juego del equipo de fútbol americano varsity (el equipo oficial de la escuela) el viernes por la noche, que los Wildcats ganaron 54-13.
Brillando con orgullo
Kimberly Wethal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
This week's e-edition
Most popular
Articles
- A sea of purple: Annual celebration held for classmate with genetic condition
- Football: Wildcats earn rematch with Sun Prairie
- Trick-or-Treat, city wide hours set for Oct. 31
- E-waste disposal set for Oct. 26
- Exercise is critical for older adults
- Vaping misinformation hurtful to students
- Festival opening draws large turnout
- Verona ranks first in Wisconsin HS graduate rates
- Boys soccer: Wildcats cruise down the stretch
- Girls cross country: Knueve paces Wildcats at conference meet
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.