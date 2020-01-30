Upper Sugar River Watershed Association will host a “Winter Woodland Walk” from 2-3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, as the first of its 2020 Watershed Explorers series.
This outing, to be held at Olson Oak Woods, 1744 Fritz Road, will be led by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources staffer and wildlife biologist Jared Urban.
The Watershed Explorers series, funded by Friends of Dane County Parks Foundation grants, is targeted towards families.
The series offers free, 60 to 90 minute outings in natural area locations around the Upper Sugar River Watershed and Dane County
Each outing explores a different topic or theme. The Feb. 9 outing will focus on searching for animal tracks.
For information, call 437-7707 or visit uppersugar.org.