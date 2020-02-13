Wildcats United to host Read-a-Thon event
Verona Area High School’s Wildcats United organization will be hosting its third annual Read-a-Thon from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the library.
VAHS students will offer free educational activities for children, including readings by local “celebrities,” arts and crafts and a scavenger hunt. The books and activities will focus on climate change.
Wildcats United is a VAHS student-driven charity with a mission to deliver aid to the impoverished citizens of Dane County and to make a difference in the lives of Syrian refugees. It is an outreach organization of the students’ Model United Nations team.
For information, please contact VAHS social studies teacher Jason Knoll by calling 845-4657 or emailing knollj@verona.k12.wi.us.