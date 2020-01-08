From helping build the area’s first mill to even providing the name “Verona” (from their hometown in New York), the Vroman family included some of the earliest and most influential settlers of the Verona and Fitchburg areas.
The Verona Area Historical Society’s monthly meeting will tell more about these early settlers, who actively shaped the early years of both communities.
The meeting is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan 18, at the senior center, 108 Paoli St. The guests this month will be members of the Vroman family, who will “help us get to know these early pioneers and the mark they left,” VAHS president Jesse Charles wrote to the Press in an email.
The society will also hold its annual meeting, and elect officers for 2020.
For information, visit veronahistory.com or email saveveronahistory@gmail.com.