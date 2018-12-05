Businesses in Fitchburg near the Verona Road corridor and in the City of Verona will host a Jingle and Mingle event on Saturday, Dec. 8.
The event, hosted by Verona Road Business Coalition from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day, will be at a variety of locations. It’s meant to encourage patronage at businesses near the Verona Road construction, a project that began in 2014 with work near the Hwys. 12-14 in Madison and is expected to continue through 2020 with construction in Fitchburg.
The Jingle and Mingle event was planned to occur on the same weekend as the Hometown Holidays festival.
Different businesses such as Hy-Vee, Wisconsin Bank & Trust, JNJ Craftworks and The Purple Goose in Fitchburg and Verona will host events like visits with Santa, strolling carolers, ornament and craft-making, horse carriage rides, live reindeer and an ice sculpture demonstration.
The full schedule of events and the respective locations can be found at veronaroad.info.