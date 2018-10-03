Children and their caregivers joined Verona librarians at Eplegaarden for a fall-themed storytime on Friday, Sept. 28.
A second storytime at Eplegaarden was held on Oct. 3.
To view or buy the photos in the slideshow, visit smugmug.com.
Children and their caregivers joined Verona librarians at Eplegaarden for a fall-themed storytime on Friday, Sept. 28.
A second storytime at Eplegaarden was held on Oct. 3.
To view or buy the photos in the slideshow, visit smugmug.com.
Email reporter Kimberly Wethal at kimberly.wethal@wcinet.com and follow her on Twitter @kimberly_wethal.