The Verona Senior Center is offering a variety of virtual programs to keep aging minds and bodies fit and healthy. For information about how to register, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org/calendar
Keeping Fit with Shannon
8:45-9:45 a.m., Thursday, June 4
Promoting Positive Relationships
11 a.m. to noon, Thursday, June 4
Join a discussion about why maintaining positive relationships as you age is important especially when residing in a community with many different types of people. This presentation will be given by Janet Bollig from SSM Health.
Flowing Wave Qigong with Claire
3-4 p.m., Thursday, June 4
Tai Chi Balance with Jody
11 a.m. to noon, Friday, June 5
Keeping Fit with Shannon
11 a.m. to noon, Monday, June 8
Three in One Exercise with Rachel
12:45-1:45 p.m., Monday, June 8
Join for a great new head to toe, mind and body workout. Class will incorporate aerobics, floor exercise and mindfulness.
A Kindness Story on Resiliency
3-4 p.m., Monday, June 8
Brian Fleming is an inspiring military keynote speaker. He is a combat-wounded Afghanistan war veteran, international speaker, and resilience trainer who helps people be more resilient in tough, turbulent situations. He was severely wounded in action by a suicide bomber who exploded three feet away from him in Kandahar, Afghanistan and now he teaches strategies for overcoming unexpected challenges.
Home Goods: Use What You Have Workout with Rachel
5:30-6:30 p.m., Monday, June 8
No special equipment is needed to get a great workout. Rachel will show you how to get a great workout without leaving home.
Recalibrate Your Taste Buds
11 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, June 10
Join Kara Hoerr, registered dietitian, to learn how to reduce sugar without feeling deprived.
Melting with Liron
5-6 p.m., Wednesday, June 10
Keeping Fit with Shannon
8:45-9:45 a.m., Thursday, June 11
Flowing Wave Qigong with Claire
