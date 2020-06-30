Some of these events require advanced registration to receive links to the Zoom meetings. Other events are held through Facebook Live. For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.
Pre-School Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Thursday, July 2. Virtual stories and songs. For ages 3-5.
Teen Gaming
Teens ages 12-18 are invited to play games online with other teens on Jackbox via Zoom from 3:30-5 p.m. on Thursday, July 2. Games will include “Drawful” and “Quiplash.”
Open Art: Under The Sea
Tune in through Facebook and get creative with art projects for youth ages 2-10. 1 p.m. on Monday, July 6. For supplies, please stop by the youth services express desk or email verlibyouth@gmail.com to schedule a curbside pickup.
Distance learning English classes for adults
Participants will learn English communication skills. The classes will be held on Mondays at 6 p.m. including July 6. Students will receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail and text messages with YouTube videos, grammar videos, and listening practice. This class is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network.
Everybody Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Tuesday, July 7. Virtual stories and songs for children ages 5 and younger and their caregivers.
Choose Your Own Adventure Read Aloud
Join librarian Mary on Facebook Live for an adventure and help make choices along the way! All ages. 1-1:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 7.
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday, July 8. Virtual stories and songs for toddlers ages 1 to 2 and their caregivers.
Minecraft Club
Join VPL Youth Services on our very own Minecraft Server, 1-2 p.m. or 2-3 p.m., Wednesday, July 8. Explore, build, and play in a safe and secure Minecraft world! Connect with librarians Dusty and Mary to work on collaborative projects and explore an all-new map with exciting biomes and treasures. This will be a continuous world where you can craft and explore all summer long. For ages 6-11.
Teen Dungeons and Dragons
Fantasy and Adventure await in the 5th edition of Dungeons and Dragons. 3:30-5 p.m., Wednesday, July 8. All skill levels welcome. Ages 12-18. Registration required.
Pre-School Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Thursday, July 9. Virtual stories and songs for children ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers.
Chef Verona: Ice Cream In A Bag
Tune in to Facebook to cook with the librarians. 2-3 p.m., Thursday, July 9.
Pajama Story Time
7-7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 9. Join this virtual pajama storytime every other week for stories, songs, and movement activities.