Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Windy with showers and thundershowers during the evening...skies turning mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thundershowers during the evening...skies turning mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.