Around 80 people gathered at Hometown Junction Park Sunday, June 7, to show support for Verona’s black residents and the broader Black Lives Matter movement, including the mayor and several alders.
Many of the attendees brought homemade signs or wore shirts with uplifting and supportive messages such as “my friends deserve to feel as safe and respected as I do,” “white silence allows the violence,” and “pledge to take action for racial justice.”
“What speaks louder is the people not here,” Fatima Brown, a mother of three boys in the Verona school district said. “I know there is a sense of ‘is this my fight?’ as white people. Black people have been speaking about this for years. That’s not the voice we need. The change has to come from white people. You at this point have the power. That’s frustrating to say, hard to say.”
Brown said that she teaches her three black sons how to stay safe in this community including not wearing hoodies and to always stay out of other people’s yards.
She said in her experience, students of color are treated differently in school than white students.
That sentiment was echoed by a father who said his children, who are white, have reported to him that teachers appear more disciplinary towards black students.
“These kids’ experiences in schools shouldn’t be one that makes them criminals,” alder Charlie Ryan, (Dist. 2), said.
He said he supports getting police out of schools.
Alder Katie Kohl, (Dist. 2), said at the event that she is committed to research to make less racist policies and will look into policies affecting people of color in Verona.
“We can do better to make Verona a more welcoming place,” she said.
“I agree that silence is violence,” alder Kate Cronin, (Dist. 3), said. “Systemic racism isn’t going away unless we make it go away.”
Jessica Blackburn, a VAHS graduate, handed out chalk to attendees after the event, to spread dozens of messages of support for black lives on the sidewalks around Hometown Junction Park.
Sam Pfeil, who has lived in Verona for several years, organized the event. Pfeil studied gender and women studies with an intersection in race studies.
She previously worked with children who were kicked out of their school districts due to violence, helping to safely re-integrate those students in schools, which exposed her to race-based issues.
And so Pfeil said she felt compelled to bring an event to Verona after seeing posts on the community-based social media platform Nextdoor debating the merits of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Although Pfeil said she did not feel it was her place as a white woman to organize the event, Brown disagreed.
“I didn’t bring a sign today because I know that black lives matter,” Brown said. “I need white people to tell me that black lives matter.”
While one attendee’s sign read “we will keep up the momentum, we will not move on,” Brown said she is still hesitant right now if this moment in time is a real turning point for black lives, or if this moment will pass and nothing will change.