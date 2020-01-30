If you have story ideas, news tips, concerns about the city or feedback about Press stories, our reporters invite Verona residents to share their thoughts during “Coffee With a Reporter.”
From 2-3 p.m., Friday, Feb. 7, reporters Kimberly Wethal and Neal Patten and group editor Jim Ferolie will be available to hear from citizens at Tuvalu Coffeehouse and Gallery, 300 S. Main St.
The three will talk with and listen to Verona residents during the second “Coffee with a Reporter” discussion of the year and will consider potential story ideas generated from the conversations.
These casual feedback sessions allow for community residents to engage with reporters from Unified Newspaper Group, which in turn helps the reporters better serve the community.
Wethal and Patten plan to continue hosting “Coffee with a Reporter” sessions regularly throughout the year and welcome suggestions on times and locations for future discussions.
For information, email Wethal at kimberly.wethal@wcinet.com.