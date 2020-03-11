Verona Press journalists to host ‘Coffee With a Reporter’ March 13
If you have story ideas, news tips, concerns about the city or feedback about Press stories, our reporters invite Verona residents to share their thoughts during “Coffee With a Reporter.”
From 2-3 p.m., Friday, March 13, reporters Kimberly Wethal, Renee Hickman and Neal Patten and group editor Jim Ferolie will be available to hear from citizens at n+1 coffee and beer, 507 Bruce St.
The four will talk with and listen to Verona residents during the third “Coffee with a Reporter” discussion of the year and will consider potential story ideas generated from the conversations.
These casual feedback sessions allow for community residents to engage with reporters from Unified Newspaper Group, which in turn helps the reporters better serve the community.
The Verona Press reporters plan to continue hosting “Coffee with a Reporter” sessions monthly throughout the year and welcome suggestions on times and locations for future discussions.
For information, email Patten at neal.patten@wcinet.com.