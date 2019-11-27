Thursday, Nov. 28• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Free Thanksgiving community meal, Memorial Baptist Church, 201 S. Main Street
Friday, Nov. 29• 7-9 p.m., Live music: Jackie Ernst, Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser Street, 497-1056
Saturday, Nov. 30• 7-9 p.m., Live music: The Honey Pies, Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser Street, 497-1056
• 8-11:30 p.m., Live music: Vehicle6, Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville-Riley Road, 845-9150
Sunday, Dec. 1• 3:30-6:30 p.m., Live music: Dusty Roads, Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville-Riley Road, 845-9150
Monday, Dec. 2• 9-10 a.m., Coffee with the Director, senior center, 845-7471
• 10-10:30 a.m., Rendever virtual reality tour: seasonal travel, library, 845-7180
• 6:30-9 p.m., Plan Commission, City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street, 845-6495
Tuesday, Dec. 3• 6-8 p.m., Introduction to using Instagram, library, 845-7180
• 7-8 p.m., Celebrate the holidays with the Madison Flute Club, library, 845-7180
Wednesday, Dec. 3• 4-5 p.m., Magic the Gathering trading card game, library, 845-7180
• 6-9 p.m., Annual stop and shop, The Draft House Bar and Restaurant, 1010 Enterprise Drive, 848-3158
• 6:30-8 p.m., How to stay comfortable and safe while saving energy this winter, library, 845-7180
Thursday, Dec. 5• 8-9 a.m., Business builders breakfast, Brick House Studio (upstairs of The Purple Goose), 101 N. Main Street, 845-2368
• 10-11 a.m., Capitol Physical Therapy presentation on winter falling, senior center, 845-7471
• 4-5:30 p.m., Anime and manga club, library, 845-7180
• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Verona Area High School winter music recital, library, 845-7180
• 7-9 p.m., Verona Area Chamber’s Jingle Jingle Mix and Mingle, State Bank of Cross Plains, 108 N. Main Street, 845-5777
• 7:30-8:45 p.m., Webinar: ADHD sensory & anxiety workshop, Family First Chiropractic, 1029 N. Edge Trail, familyfirstverona.com