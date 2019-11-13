Thursday, Nov. 14• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., AARP safe driving course, senior center, 845-7471
• 2-4 p.m., Green burial presentation/tour, Linda & Gene Farley Center for Peace Justice and Sustainability, 2299 Spring Rose Road, 845-8724
• 3-4 p.m., Veterans group, senior center, 845-7471
• 4-5:30 p.m., Teenage Dungeons and Dragons/tabletop gaming, library, 845-7180
• 6-6:45 p.m., Verona Area Community Theater presents “We Are Monsters,” Verona Area High School, 300 Richard St., vact.org
• 6-7 p.m., La leche league, library, 845-7180
• 7-8 p.m., Stop the Bleed training, library, 845-7180
• 7-9 p.m., Live music: Mike’s MUD Music, Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St., 497-3165
• 7-9 p.m., Homebrewing Stammtisch, Wisconsin Brewing Company 1079 American Way, 848-1079
Friday, Nov. 15• 10-11 a.m.,Text messaging how-to session, senior center, 845-7471
• 10-11:30 a.m., The young and the restless: open indoor play time, library, 845-7180
• 4-4:45 p.m., “Frozen” sing-along, library, 845-7180
• 5:30-10:30 p.m., Euchre night hosted by the Verona Area International School, Holiday Inn, 515 W. Verona Ave., 845-4200
• 6-6:45 p.m., Verona Area Community Theater presents “We Are Monsters,” Verona Area High School, 300 Richard St., vact.org
• 6:30-8 p.m., Indoor NERF or Nothin’ games (ages 18+), library, 845-7180
• 7-9 p.m., Live music: Back2Back (acoustic/classic rock), Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser St, 497-1056
• 8-11 p.m., Live music: The Driftless Sisters, Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville-Riley Road, 845-9150
Saturday, Nov. 16• 10-11 a.m., “Frozen” story time (with ASL interpretation), library, 845-7180
• 12-12:45 p.m., Verona Area Community Theater presents “We Are Monsters,” Verona Area High School, 300 Richard St., vact.org
• 1-2 p.m., “Frozen” story time, library, 845-7180
• 3:30-4:15 p.m., Verona Area Community Theater presents “We Are Monsters,” Verona Area High School, 300 Richard St., vact.org
• 6-8 p.m., Euchre tournament, bingo and game night, St. Andrew Church, 301 N. Main St., 845-6613
• 7-9 p.m., Live music: Soul Purpose, Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser St., 497-1056
Sunday, Nov. 17• 10-11 a.m., Volunteer orientation for new volunteers, Angel’s Wish Pet Adoption and Resource Center, 161 Horizon Drive Suite 106, 848-4174
• 2-4 p.m., Philippine-American Association of Madison & Neighboring Areas cultural workshop for kids and teens, library, 845-7180
• 3:30-6:30 p.m., Live music: Frank Martin, Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville-Riley Road, 845-9150
Monday, Nov. 18• 6-8 p.m., Clases de inglés para adultos/English classes for adults, library, 845-7180
• 6:30-8 p.m., Furoshiki Fabric Wrapping, library, 845-7180
• 7-9 p.m., Common council meeting, City Hall, 111 Lincoln St., 845-6495
Tuesday, Nov. 19
• 7:30-9 a.m., Annual State of the City Address, Holiday Inn, 515 W. Verona Ave., 845-5777
• 4-5 p.m., Tweens craft: pet tie blankets, library, 845-7180
• 7-9 p.m., Beer and bingo, Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Drive, 497-1800
• 7-10 p.m., Singles night, Toot + Kate’s winebar, 109 S. Main St., 497-1111
Wednesday, Nov. 20• 12:30-1 p.m., Asthma informational presentation, senior center, 845-7471
• 1:30-2 p.m., Kids yoga, library, 845-7180
• 4-5 p.m., Pokémon club (ages 6-11), library, 845-7180
• 6-8:30 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons, library, 845-7180
• 6:30-8 p.m., Dye it bling it wear it, library, 845-7180
Thursday, Nov. 21• 4-5:30 p.m., Teen gaming, library, 845-7180
• 5 p.m., “Goodnight Madison” book release, Wisconsin Brewing Company 1079 American Way, 848-1079
• 6-7 p.m., Books ‘N Booze book club: “My Year of Rest and Relaxation,” Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Drive, 845-7180
• 6-8:30 p.m., NaNoWriMo write-in, library, 845-7180
Friday, Nov. 2210:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Blood drive, library, 438-8543
Saturday, Nov. 23• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Craft fair and bake sale, senior center, 845-7471.
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bake sale and luncheon, St. James Lutheran Church, 427 S. Main St., 845-6922
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., I’ve been elected: Now what? A one-day public leadership workshop and lunch, town hall community room, 7769 County Highway PD