Thursday, Nov. 21
• 3-9 p.m., Forward Tapping free beer sampling, Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, 848-1079
• 4-5:30 p.m., Teen gaming, library, 845-7180
• 5 p.m., “Goodnight Madison” book release and signing, Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, 848-1079
• 6-7 p.m., “Books ‘N Booze” book club: “My Year of Rest and Relaxation,” Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Drive, 845-7180
• 6-8:30 p.m., NaNoWriMo write-in, library, 845-7180
Friday, Nov. 22
• 10:30-11 a.m., Intergenerational story time with free pizza, Willow Pointe Senior Living Community, 1125 North Edge Trail, 845-7180
• 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., American Red Cross blood drive, library, 438-8543
• 7-9 p.m., Live music: Shawn Tallard, Toot + Kate’s Wine Bar, 109 S. Main Street, 497-1111
• 7-9 p.m., Live music: The Artesians, Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser Street, 497-1056
Saturday, Nov. 23
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Craft fair and bake sale, senior center, 845-7471
• 10 a.m. to noon, “Dog Man” book release party, library, 845-7180
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bake sale and luncheon, St. James Lutheran Church, 427 S. Main St., 845-6922
• 7-9 p.m., Live music: Shekinah King, Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser St., 497-1056
• 7-10 p.m., Live music: The Dawg Bones, Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St., 497-3165
Sunday, Nov. 24
• 2-4:30 p.m., Free public open skate: 25-year celebration, ice arena, 451 E. Verona Avenue, 845-7465
• 3 p.m., Community Thanksgiving Service, St. James Lutheran Church, 427 S. Main Street, 845-6922
Monday, Nov. 25
• 9 a.m. to noon, Holiday decorating party, senior center, 845-7471
Tuesday, Nov. 26
• 10-11:30 a.m., Learn about Japan from librarian Mark Cullen, senior center, 845-7471
• 2-3 p.m., Economic Development Committee meeting, Verona Area Chamber of Commerce community room 120 W. Verona Ave., ljordan@veronawi.com
Wednesday, Nov. 27
• 9-10 a.m., Monthly Circle Time for children 3 years old and younger, CI Pediatric Therapy Center, 305 S. Main St., 819-6394
• 4-5 p.m., Minecraft Club, library, 845-7180