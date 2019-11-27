Coffee hour
From 9-10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, you’re invited to the first-ever feedback session with the new senior center director. As new Senior Center director Stephanie Ehle settles into her role, she invites community members to an open discussion hour for feedback and ideas.
For more information, call 845-7471.
Intro to Instagram
From 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, learn about Instagram, a video and photo-sharing social media website/application in a presentation at the library.
This class will cover the basic features of Instagram such as how to upload photos and videos from your smart device to post to Instagram.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own smartphone or tablet to follow along.
For more information, call 845-7180.
Flute performance
From 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, the Madison Flute Club will perform a selection of carols and other seasonal tunes at the library.
Come listen to the sounds of a variety of flutes, including the piccolo, C flute, alto flute, bass flute, and contrabass flute.
For information, call 845-7180.
Annual stop and shop
From 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, The Draft House Bar and Restaurant, 1010 Enterprise Drive, is hosting a variety of local businesses for an annual shopping event.
Vendors this year include Signs by Caitlin, Lime Life by Alcone, Norwex, Bag 31, Pampered Chef, Jewelry by Michele, Strider Northwoods Mercantile, Young Living Essential Oils, Jenny Jo’s Style Bar, Scentsy, Arbonne, Burst Oral Care, Lofty Sparrow, Keep You Charming and T-shirt Quilts & Weighted Blankets by Christi Rebholz.
There will be raffle prize giveaways throughout the night.
For more information, call 848-3158.
Energy usage workshop
From 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, the library is offering a workshop on how to stay comfortable and safe while saving energy this winter.
Laura Paprocki of Madison Gas and Electric will discuss possible improvements, dispel myths, and answer any questions you have when it comes to your home’s energy use.
Paprocki has done thousands of home energy audits and consultations on home improvements.
Come discuss simple or complex ideas about the energy use in your home.
For information, call 845-7180.
Fall prevention
From 10-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 5, Capitol Physical Therapy is providing a workshop about the increased risks of falling with snow and ice on the ground. This workshop will be held at the senior center.
Learn about ways to prevent a fall happening to you.
For more information, call 845-7471.
Winter music recital
From 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at the library, soloists and small groups of Verona Area High School music students will perform music fitting for the winter season.
For information, call 845-7180.
Jingle Jingle Mix and Mingle
From 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual holiday party at the State Bank of Cross Plains, 108 N. Main Street.
This party is an opportunity to get to know fellow chamber members.
Free food and an open bar for members.
For more information, call 845-5777.