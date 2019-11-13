Safe driving
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, senior citizens can refresh their driving skills with the AARP Smart Driver Course at the senior center.
Attendees will learn defensive driving techniques, safety strategies and new traffic laws and rules of the road. There are no tests to pass.
The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.
For information, call 845-7471.
‘We Are Monsters’
Verona Area Community Theater will present “We Are Monsters” this weekend.
Performances will start at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, and Friday, Nov. 15, and at noon and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
Shows will be held at Verona Area High School, 300 Richard St.
This new musical follows kids into a monster cabaret filled with quirky monster characters from vegetarian vampires to rock n’ roll werewolves. For information, vact.org.
NERF games
The library is hosting NERF gun games from 6:30-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.
Adults 18+ are invited to play fast-paced, team building games featuring NERF blasters. Please bring your own unmodified blasters. Equipment to borrow will be limited. Extra darts and rival balls, as well as safety glasses will be provided.
VAIS Euchre Night
From 5:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, people can help fundraise for Verona Area International School with a night of Euchre.
The event will be held at the Holiday Inn, 515 W. Verona Ave.
A variety of food and beverages will be available at a cash food stand, as well as a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.
For information, call 845-4200.
Learn How to Volunteer at the Adoption Center
From 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, people interested in volunteering at the Angel’s Wish Pet Adoption and Resource Center (161 Horizon Drive Suite 106) can attend this free orientation session.
For information, call 848-4174.
State of the City Address
From 7:30-9 a.m., Tuesday Nov. 19, the annual State of the City Address will be held at the Holiday Inn, 515 W. Verona Ave.
Speakers include City of Verona Mayor Luke Diaz, city administrator Adam Sayre and representatives from the Verona Area School District. They will share some of the successes of 2019 and their plans for the coming year.
For information, call 845-5777.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the library.
For information, call 438-8543.
Public leadership workshop and lunch
The Wisconsin State Association of Parliamentarians and the Madison Unit of the National Association of Parliamentarians are hosting a workshop entitled “I’ve Been Elected, Now What?” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the town hall community room, 7769 County Highway PD.
To register, email robertschuckrp@gmail.com.