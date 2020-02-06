Verona Lions Club to hold food drive for Badger Prairie Needs Network Feb. 15
The Verona Lions Club is holding a food drive to benefit the Badger Prairie Needs Network food pantry from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, at Miller and Sons Supermarket, 210 Main St.
During the drive, Verona Lions members will greet shoppers entering the store and provide them with a list of food and non-food items currently needed by the pantry.
Shoppers are encouraged to purchase one or more of the items as they shop. Collection boxes will be located near the exit of the store for shoppers to donate any purchased goods.
The Lions Club has set a goal to collect 1,000 pounds of donated items during the four-hour collection drive. Cash donations will also be accepted for the pantry.
This local food drive is part of the “relieving hunger” service campaign of Lions Clubs International, one of the five core focus areas for the international organization as it celebrates its centennial, in addition to funding vision health, raising diabetes awareness, protecting the environment and combating pediatric cancer.
For information, call Lions Club secretary Jim Fletcher at 845-6067, or email verona.lions@gmail.com.