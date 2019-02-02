If you know who Curtis Jones was – or if you don’t – the Verona Area Historical Society meeting Feb. 9 will be a chance to hear from two friends of one of Verona’s founding leaders.
A Verona native and 1950 graduate from Verona High School, Jones’ contributions to Verona are “still felt by generations of our school children, even over 50 years after his passing,” VAHS president Jesse Charles said. Jones died of cancer in 1962.
“Anyone around Verona in the 1950s will remember him well, but his name will also sound familiar to those who have played in or attended a home Wildcat football game – on Curtis Jones field,” he wrote in an email to the Press.
Jones’ high school classmates Will Schmid and Philip Roethlisberger are the featured guests at the society’s February meeting, set for 10 a.m. at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
The two will introduce audience members to Curtis as a young man – valedictorian, athlete, friend, and son of longtime Verona High School principal A.C. Jones. They’ll also talk about how, as an adult, Jones “championed a cause for future generations of Verona students that caused great controversy and in the end was won by his perseverance,” Charles said.
That came in 1958, when as a member of the Verona School Board, Jones played a “major role” in purchasing land for a new high school; the current site of the now-greatly-expanded Verona Area High School, Charles said. In 1966, the school board decided to honor Jones, dedicating in his name the new athletic stadium on the land he’d pushed to purchase.
“When Verona had fewer than 600 residents, (that) accomplishment in particular still resonates for the city that now has more than 11,000,” he said. “It will be an inspiring hometown story worth remembering.”