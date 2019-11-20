To celebrate being in business for 25 years, the Verona Ice Arena is hosting a free open skate early next week.
From 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the arena, 451 E. Verona Ave., the community is welcome for the free open skate in addition to complimentary hot dogs, Culver’s custard, soda and water, with the potential for face painters from Verona Area High School.
Mike O’Brien, president of Ice, Inc., which owns the Verona Ice Arena, said in the last two and a half decades, the arena has undergone many changes and improvements. For one, there’s now an upstairs viewing area.
Arena staff has also fixed the roof and put new lights in and added extra locker rooms.
For more information about the open skate, call Verona Ice Arena at 845-7465.